WIOCC GROUP Appoints New Head of Product

WIOCC GROUP, the converged open-access digital infrastructure provider in Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nolan Naidu as the new Head of Product.

With 16+ years of telecom industry experience, Nolan brings expertise in product management, project planning, analysis, and IT strategy. Before joining WIOCC GROUP, Nolan held key positions at respected organizations such as Dimension Data, MWEB, and Internet Solutions. His extensive background in Senior Product Management, Product Development, and Business Development has equipped him with a deep understanding of the industry’s intricacies and the needs of clients.

Nolan consistently delivers innovative product solutions in Data Centers, Carrier, Connectivity, Cloud, Communications, and Cyber Security verticals. His strong skills in business planning, analysis, and developing exceptional client experiences make him a valuable addition to WIOCC GROUP.

Nolan holds a cum laude Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and completed an Honors program in the same field. He is also a Certified Project Manager proficient in various methodologies. Currently pursuing an MBA from Nexford University, Nolan continues to expand his knowledge and enhance his strategic thinking.

As Head of Product at WIOCC GROUP, Nolan drives the development and delivery of innovative solutions aligned with the group’s strategy. He will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure that WIOCC GROUP remains at the forefront of the industry by meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

Mike Last, Group Chief Marketing Officer, expressed, “We are thrilled to welcome Nolan as our new Head of Product at WIOCC GROUP.” “His extensive experience and expertise in product management and IT strategy will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and provide exceptional solutions to our clients.”

Nolan stated his excitement about joining WIOCC GROUP, expressing, “I am honored to be part of such a dynamic organization renowned for its commitment to excellence, ” I look forward to working with the talented team at WIOCC GROUP to develop and deliver innovative products and solutions that will shape the future of connectivity and data centers. Together, we will further strengthen WIOCC GROUP’s position as an industry leader.”

WIOCC Group accelerates Africa’s digital transformation, empowering Africans to benefit from advanced technology for better lives and businesses. It achieves this by deploying converged open-access digital infrastructure across Africa, facilitating and supporting Africa’s digital transformation.