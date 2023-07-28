Empowering Young Minds: GirlCode and Vuma Launch Coding Tour

GirlCode, a non-profit organization, partners with Vuma, South Africa’s largest fibre network operator, to launch a coding tour in Gauteng. The collaborative initiative aims to promote gender equality in the tech industry and provide young girls with essential digital skills.

Vuma will provide fibre infrastructure and funding to introduce three hundred learners from schools in Soweto and Eldorado Park to the world of coding, igniting their potential for a positive impact on the world.

Tapiwa Muza, Project Manager at GirlCode, emphasizes the need to address the gender gap in coding skills and encourages both girls and boys to explore technology fields. “South Africa, like many other countries, faces a shortage of coding skills, especially among women. To help address that, we created a programme that addresses the gender gap and encourages both girls and boys to explore coding and technology. Our goal is to create a supportive and inclusive environment that empowers individuals from all backgrounds to enter and excel in traditionally underrepresented fields.”

Unleashing the Power of Coding

The coding tour aims to create a sense of community among participants and connect them with mentors and professionals for guidance and support. Collaboration and knowledge sharing is vital in promoting coding education and breaking barriers to access, especially in schools with limited resources.

Comprehensive Coding Education for All

All three hundred students will receive comprehensive instruction in coding skills, empowering them to create interactive stories, games, and animations. The partnership between GirlCode and Vuma highlights the importance of collaboration for driving social impact and promoting inclusivity within the tech sector.

Vuma’s CSI and Marketing Manager, Taylor Kwong, emphasizes the significance of coding skills in the digital world, aiming to remove barriers and unlock opportunities for young South Africans.