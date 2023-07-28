TechMarkit Launches Innovative Laptop Library Programme

TechMarkit, a leading provider of affordable IT and refurbished tech equipment in South Africa, is thrilled to introduce its innovative Laptop Library Programme. The first of its kind in a retail space in the country, this essentially free service aims to make technology accessible to everyone by removing cost barriers.

In today’s world, having a laptop is essential for education and work, enabling tasks such as completing assignments or accessing information online. However, not everyone has access to personal computers, especially in situations where multiple people need to use one laptop simultaneously, or individuals face financial constraints due to laptop theft or repair issues.

TechMarkit’s Laptop Library is a solution for all such scenarios. Available to anyone, the programme allows customers to ‘borrow’ a laptop for a week by paying a nominal refundable deposit of R500 at TechMarkit’s Rosebank Mall store. After completing a lending form, customers can take the laptop home and return it by the specified date to receive a full refund of the deposit.

David Hirsch, CEO of TechMarkit, emphasizes their commitment to empowering people and providing a level playing field for success. Education is considered a fundamental right, and the Laptop Library Programme aims to support students facing financial difficulties and anyone in need of laptop access.

The laptops provided by TechMarkit’s highly-qualified technicians are refurbished and preloaded with either Windows or Chrome OS. Windows devices come with the Office Suite, while Chrome devices have Google Workspace preloaded.

The Laptop Library Programme is one of TechMarkit’s initiatives to support the education sector and foster the growth and development of future generations. It reflects their dedication to making technology accessible to all and empowering individuals to uplift themselves.