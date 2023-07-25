Access Control Collaboration Celebrates 100th Site Milestone

A pandemic-borne partnership between access control leaders ATG Digital and ZKTeco continues to flourish, having completed over 100 client-site installations.

The start of the COVID-19 pandemic was a precarious time for business. Tension was felt throughout all industries, and the sentiment quickly became “every man for himself”. In this time of fierce competition, access control providers ATG Digital and ZKTeco chose to combine forces, leveraging the other’s strengths instead.

Their collaboration led to a lightning-fast response to pandemic-related needs, enabling business continuity for their clients.

The first of which was revolutionary touchless access control. Not only did it provide visitors with peace of mind for health concerns, but simultaneously enabled track and trace registers without contravening POPIA regulations.

“Our customers needed solutions to resume work as fast as possible after the 5-week lockdown,” explains ATG’s Ariel Flax. He continues, “There was no time to waste. ZKTeco’s hardware solutions complemented our software well, and our companies’ shared values made the collaboration easy.”

After successfully launching ATG Facial touchless access control, the partners committed to “delivering cutting-edge solutions to the access control and visitor management industry” together long-term.

Three years later, the collaboration is still going strong. They have since introduced ATG Cam (license plate recognition) and UHF (ultrahigh frequency) solutions. Today, the partners have just completed their 100th joint installation.

Ariel credits this achievement to their ability to provide “unmatched tailored solutions” to their customers.

He says, “ZKTeco’s top-quality hardware and ATG Digital’s highly customisable software create a formidable combination. Customers benefit from our collective expertise and the convenience of a system that matches their site’s specific needs.”

The companies are commemorating the milestone with yet another joint product launch. No further details have been released, but Ariel has hinted towards an innovation in QR reader technology.