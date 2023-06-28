How Can Advanced Technology Revolutionize Caregiving?

In South Africa, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of elderly individuals, as revealed by a recent report from Statistics South Africa. As a result, more South Africans are taking on the responsibility of caring for their elderly loved ones and those in need. Accurate and up-to-date medical information holds significant importance in such a context.

Access to reliable and real-time health information plays a crucial role in providing effective care. However, medical records, often complex and interconnected, can present challenges when attempting to deliver comprehensive healthcare. The process of sifting through extensive records from various sources during each admission can be time-consuming and inefficient. This is where the transformative power of technology, specifically artificial intelligence (AI), comes into play.

Harnessing advanced healthcare technologies like AI, Arvind Raichur, and his wife developed an app that aims to democratize access to medical professionals. By effortlessly accessing real-time data from previous consultations, healthcare professionals can have the most accurate, recent, and comprehensive information at their disposal.

The Eagle Intelligent Health app is revolutionizing the concept of being well-informed and has the potential to greatly improve the lives of millions. With this app, individuals can easily download and sign up for an account, entering their medical history through a simple intake form. This information is then combined with machine learning and AI algorithms to provide users with reliable resources about their specific conditions, presented in easy-to-understand language. Moreover, patients can take advantage of the app’s limited launch period to initiate free telemedicine consultations with skilled South African physicians. Healthcare providers can conveniently send prescriptions and sick notes directly to patients’ mobile phones during these consultations.

Arvind Raichur, CEO and co-founder of Eagle Intelligent Health witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by healthcare professionals in maintaining a comprehensive clinical picture of his mother’s ailments, prescriptions, and past procedures, especially during emergencies. This personal experience highlighted the critical need for on-demand access to easily understandable medical records.

Up-to-date summary aided in managing his mother’s conditions, medications, and allergies. Raichur and his family were able to effectively advocate for her well-being. Without this crucial information, providing the best possible care would have been nearly impossible.

“The time I spent as my mom’s caregiver was both rewarding and one of the most stressful situations I have ever encountered. Throughout the process, my wife and I frequently discussed our frustrations with the existing system and contemplated how we could leverage our entrepreneurial skills to improve the experience for others,” explained Raichur.

The AI-powered app empowers caregivers with access to medical professionals and advocacy tools for comprehensive care.

//Staff writer