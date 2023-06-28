Africa Practice expands its Francophone Presence to Senegal

Africa Practice, a strategic advisory firm, is expected to expand its francophone presence through the opening of their new office in Dakar, Senegal. This strategic expansion complements the company’s existing hubs in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Botswana, and the UK and consolidates the firm’s presence in Francophone West Africa, enhancing its ability to provide consultancy services to clients operating in the region.

Since 2003, Africa Practice has provided strategic advisory solutions to equip investors and development partners to engage more effectively with local stakeholders. For 20 years, Africa Practice has been an advocate for progressive policy development that promotes the growth of inclusive markets. “Our expansion into Senegal reflects our commitment to providing our clients with the best-in-class services and support they need to thrive and create an impact in West Africa,” said Marcus Courage, CEO and founder of Africa Practice.

“I strongly believe that Africa Practice’s expansion in Senegal comes at an opportune time as the country gears up to boost its economic and social development, as does the rest of the region. Francophone Africa as a whole is increasingly attractive to investors who are seeking continental expansion. Its growth will be driven by infrastructure mega-projects, climate action, economic diversification, and an increasingly enabling operating environment,” said Helina Tirfie, Associate Director based in Dakar.

The regional economic outlook is promising, with 6.1% GDP growth estimated for 2022, set to reach an average of 7.1% between 2023 and 2025. With the Plan Sénégal Émergent, Senegal has set itself ambitious targets, aiming to propel the economy to new heights and position it as a dominant force in the region.

Africa Practice has extensive experience in Francophone Africa. Beyond Senegal, the company has worked in Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, and Togo over the years. It has a deep understanding of the political economy, stakeholder landscape, and investment climate in these countries, having delivered a number of strategic advisory projects, including: