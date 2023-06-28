FNB and MTN Join Forces to Expand Telco and Internet Services

FNB and MTN have announced a strategic network collaboration to enhance telecommunications and internet services for customers.

FNB Connect provides innovative services through FNB’s trusted digital platform. With MTN as a network partner, customers can now benefit from both FNB Connect’s offerings and MTN’s network quality.

Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB, expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration, ”We are pleased to join forces with MTN to deliver even greater value to all our customers. This collaboration is consistent with our efforts to leverage reliable network infrastructure in the market to accelerate our delivery of cost-effective data and voice plans and other ICT services. Telecommunications and ICT services are central to the integrated value propositions we offer our customers across financial and lifestyle services. Our ability to help customers manage both their finances and telco needs through our trusted single digital platform is unique and consistent with our aim to provide helpful, easily accessible, and innovative solutions”.

Celliers further emphasized the importance of reliable connectivity, highlighting the plans to introduce more tailored and affordable services for individual and business customers. This includes Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for businesses to enhance efficiency and productivity. Additionally, FNB plans to offer fiber, 5G, and LTE services to provide faster internet speeds and reliable connectivity for residential and commercial users.

MTN South Africa CEO, Charles Molapisi said, “The partnership is part of our broader efforts to support MVNOs and other institutions that recognize the value of connectivity and internet services for their customers. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both FNB and MTN, which have been instrumental in innovation in the South African market, and is a further endorsement for MTN as the network of networks. By combining our strengths, we are poised to create a truly exceptional network experience for FNB Connect users while also enabling access to a broader range of ICT services, beyond just connectivity, for FNB customers. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on the South African telecommunications and financial services landscape.

//Staff writer