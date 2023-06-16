Combat Cyberbullying with Kaspersky’s Top 10 tips

Kaspersky is a company dedicated to safeguarding individuals and businesses from online threats. With a wealth of experience in cybersecurity and digital privacy since their establishment in 1997, their primary objective is to develop innovative solutions and services that ensure the security of your information.

On June 16, an auspicious day known as Stop Cyberbullying Day coincides with Youth Day in South Africa. These occasions hold great significance as they concentrate on empowering young people and ensuring their safety both in the virtual and physical realms. In commemoration of these days, Kaspersky aims to impart some valuable tips that can help combat cyberbullying and establish a safer online environment for everyone.

Brandon Muller, a technology expert at Kaspersky, comprehends the paramount importance of protecting young individuals in today’s digital landscape. He asserts, “We acknowledge the significance of safeguarding our youth in today’s digital era. While the Internet serves as a vital tool for supplementing education, socializing with friends and family, and engaging in recreational activities, it also poses risks due to the ongoing threat of cyberbullying. As South Africans honor these noteworthy occasions, we are reminded of the imperative to foster a safer online milieu for our young generation. By equipping our youth and their parents with knowledge and tools to shield themselves online, we empower them to navigate the digital world with confidence and security.”

Below, you will find ten tips that Kaspersky wishes to share:

1. Be cautious: Be aware of what you do online. Understand the rules and what is okay to share on websites, apps, and platforms.

2. Privacy settings: Use privacy settings on social media to control who sees your posts and personal information.

3. Think before taking action: Think carefully before posting anything online. Remember that once something is on the internet, it can be there forever, even if you delete it.

4. Use Strong passwords: Protect your accounts by using strong and unique passwords. Never share your passwords with anyone.

5. Report & block bullies: If someone is bullying you online, report and block them. Most platforms have tools to help you do this.

6. Avoid Trolls: Don’t engage with bullies or trolls online. Ignoring and blocking them is usually the best option.

7. Keep Evidence: Keep evidence of any cyberbullying incidents. Take screenshots or save conversations. This evidence can be helpful if you need to show it to parents, teachers, or authorities.

8. Reach out for help: Talk to someone you trust if you’re being cyberbullied. Reach out to your parents, teachers, or school counselor. They can support you and help you take action.

9. Educate yourself and others: Educate yourself about cyberbullying and how it can affect your life. Share what you learn with friends and family to keep them safe too.

10. install security software: Consider using security software like Kaspersky Safe Kids. It helps parents monitor their children’s online activities, block inappropriate content, and keep them safe.

Furthermore, by following these tips, you can help create a better digital world for everyone while keeping in mind that staying safe online is of utmost importance.

//Staff writer