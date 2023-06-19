Vodacom and Network International ink Payment Partnership

Network International (NI) partners with Vodacom Financial and Digital Lifestyle Services in digital payments technology.

This partnership enables NI to deliver a fully managed service offering, leveraging its omnichannel digital payment capabilities. Cardholders can make payments anywhere using various methods, ensuring seamless and secure transactions through end-to-end tokenization. This deal encompasses managed card services, processing, transaction switching, and value-added support functions for card issuing and acquiring.

Merchants will benefit from the ability to accept payments across different modes, enabling them to provide a comprehensive omnichannel experience. Carlo Ricci, Co-Regional Managing Director of Southern Africa at Network International, aligns Vodacom and NI in empowering underbanked customers and enabling commerce. The partnership showcases NI’s expertise in serving banks and supporting mobile network operators (MNOs) and fintech on their digital payments journey.

Network International’s commitment to the local and African markets is evident through ongoing investments. Earlier this year, the company introduced its advanced AWS cloud-based integrated payment suite, hosted and operated in South Africa.

Dr. Reda Helal, Group MD, Processing Business – Africa, emphasizes NI’s dedication to offering innovative solutions and services to clients, “NI is well-positioned to offer innovative solutions and services to its clients. We commit to continuing our investment in local resources and capabilities in South Africa to ensure agility in delivering the best to our clients. Our Payment as a Service offering gives African banks, telcos, and retailers the confidence to radically transform their operations and, through this, their products and services, ensuring they remain competitive and sustainable”.

//Staff writer