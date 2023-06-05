5G: Revolutionizing Connectivity for a Mobile Workforce

In today’s professional landscape, staying connected is essential as individuals and teams embrace mobility, working and collaborating from anywhere. The emergence of 5G technology has become increasingly relevant, especially in the past year. Major mobile network operators in South Africa are expanding their 5G networks, making this technology widely available in most major cities. Notably, many organizations are eagerly preparing for private 5G deployments. According to IDC, projections indicate that the number of 5G connections worldwide will exceed one billion this year, marking a substantial increase from around 10 million in 2019. The adoption of 5G is expected to be driven by enterprises, and there are several reasons for this.

1. 5G is more than just speed: While 5G is often described as 10 times faster than its predecessor, 4G, its impact goes beyond speed alone. The strengthened security, increased bandwidth, and reduced latency offered by 5G are potential game-changers for organizations.

2. Enhanced Security: With 256-bit encryption, 5G provides a more secure connectivity option compared to 4G’s 128-bit encryption. This makes data transmission safer, protecting companies from cybersecurity threats that may arise from using unsecured public Wi-Fi networks in places like airports or coffee shops.

3. Ample Bandwidth: 5G’s increased bandwidth reduces waiting time for file transfers, benefiting employees who regularly exchange large chunks of data such as architects, engineers, and content creators.

4. Reduced Latency: Real-time performance is crucial for time-sensitive decision-making, making reduced latency a key feature of 5G. Industries like emergency response and healthcare can greatly benefit from uninterrupted connectivity in remote locations. Reduced latency also aids fast-paced sectors like finance.

Moreover, Dell’s engineers and software specialists have been designing for hybrid work lifestyles for years. Their high-quality, lightweight devices coupled with intelligent features like Dell Optimizer software, including ExpressConnect, provide seamless connectivity and prioritize bandwidth for conferencing applications. Dell Latitude laptops, compatible with 5G, are ideal for today’s mobile workforce. Other innovative connectivity options include 4G LTE and 5G-enabled devices, eSIM technology for global LTE access, and Wi-Fi 6E for faster and more reliable connectivity.

To ensure global connectivity, Dell is forming partnerships to address regional nuances in 5G networks. The introduction of 5G-enabled laptops, like the Latitude 9510 with Intel vPro, offers executives and mobile professionals ultra-fast 5G speeds and reliable connectivity, enhancing organizational performance and productivity.

As we move forward, the concept of connectivity has taken on new meaning. Both interpersonal and technological connections will continue to shape the future of work. With 5G technology and Dell’s advanced devices, the possibilities for an always-connected future are within reach, empowering individuals and organizations to thrive in a mobile world.

Chris Buchanan, Client Solutions Director, Dell Technologies South Africa