On Sunday morning, Johannesburg, South Africa, experienced a moderate earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0. This event, confirmed by seismologists at the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and South Africa’s Council for Geoscience, was reported as the country’s strongest earthquake in about six years. With the potential for such seismic activities, it is crucial for individuals to be prepared and equipped with the necessary tools to navigate through this kind of situation. Here are 5 life-saving apps to aid you in an earthquake emergency.

Earthquake Alert! This app, available for both iOS and Android, provides real-time earthquake information from various sources worldwide. Earthquake Alert! delivers instant notifications and alerts whenever an earthquake occurs, allowing users to stay informed about seismic activities happening around them. The app also offers detailed earthquake maps, magnitude information, and safety tips to help users respond effectively during an earthquake emergency. MyShake: Developed by the UC Berkeley Seismological Laboratory, MyShake is an innovative app that turns your smartphone into a personal seismic detection tool. By using the device’s built-in accelerometers, MyShake can detect earthquake shaking and send that data to a centralized network for analysis. This app not only helps in gathering valuable information about earthquakes but also provides early warning alerts to users, giving them a few precious seconds to take cover or move to a safer location. Red Cross Earthquake: The Red Cross Earthquake app is an excellent resource for comprehensive earthquake preparedness and response information. It offers step-by-step instructions on what to do before, during, and after an earthquake, including first aid tips, emergency contact numbers, and customizable notifications. The app also features a “Family Safe” feature, enabling users to notify their loved ones that they are safe and well. QuakeFeed: QuakeFeed is a popular earthquake tracking app that provides real-time earthquake information from all over the world. Users can customize the app to receive notifications based on specific locations and magnitudes, ensuring that they stay informed about seismic events that matter to them. QuakeFeed offers interactive maps, historical earthquake data, and social media integration, allowing users to share information and connect with other earthquake survivors or enthusiasts. ShakeAlertLA: If you reside in the Los Angeles area, ShakeAlertLA is an essential app to have on your smartphone. Developed by the City of Los Angeles in partnership with USGS, this app delivers early earthquake warnings and vital safety information directly to users in the region. ShakeAlertLA can provide critical seconds of advance notice before shaking begins, helping individuals take immediate protective actions.

Remember, during an earthquake, every second counts. Having these life-saving apps readily available on your smartphone can provide valuable information, timely alerts, and potentially save lives. Stay prepared, stay informed, and stay safe during earthquake emergencies.

Staff writer