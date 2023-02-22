Mart Networks to Offer Ring Home Security Products in Kenya

Mart Networks is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to distribute select Ring devices in Kenya, East Africa.

By offering Ring devices for the first time in Kenya, Mart Networks and Ring can deliver home security solutions that are accessible and effective.

Ring provides reliable, easy-to-install DIY home security products that offer customers peace of mind as they protect their homes. While using devices like the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd generation), homeowners are able to see, hear and speak to anyone at their front door, from their compatible phone or tablet – even in the dark.

Ring devices provide an extra layer of security, through a variety of features. With Ring Video Doorbells and Security Cameras, users benefit from Motion Detection, Two-Way Talk, Night Vision, and more, all controllable via the Ring app. Plus, Ring has put features in place across all its devices to ensure privacy, security, and user control remain front and centre. Features vary based on the device and may be subject to a Ring Protect subscription.

“At Ring, our mission is to make neighbourhoods safer. We reimagined home security with products like Ring Video Doorbell, Ring Alarm, Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, and Stick Up Cams. Now, we’re excited to work with Mart Networks to expand our product availability in the region. We look forward to working together to bring our products to residents and continue to provide peace of mind to more customers around the world,” said Mohammad Meraj Hoda, Vice President– Emerging Markets, Ring.

“Ring has established itself as a leading provider of innovative DIY home security products and services, and we are proud to strengthen our portfolio with the addition of their proven smart security home solutions. With over 2000 channel partners providing unparalleled access to over 15 countries, Mart Networks has proven capabilities to bring technology products from a variety of leading vendors to customers across the region. As a company, we pride ourselves on adding value to our channel partners with innovative and disruptive technology, consistent training and support”, stated by Moiz Maloo, Managing Director at the Mart Networks group.

Ring devices, including video doorbells, indoor and outdoor security cameras, and a range of accessories, will be available from 14 February 2023 on Jumia, in Nairobi. Customers can expect Ring at Hotpoint (one of the leading electronics resellers in Kenya) stores by end of Feb’23 introducing its product offering.

