The Incoming Tech Helping SMBs Deal with Cyberattack Threats

The cyber threat landscape for businesses of all sizes is terrifying. According to the World Economic Forum, risks are increasing exponentially, while the rate of detection and prosecution is frighteningly low at a rate of below 1%.

Organisations, especially small businesses, already suffer the greatest threat to their ongoing viability and require an automated solution if they are to stand any chance of overcoming this critical business risk. These factors have been a crucial driver for the development team at AaDya, which strives to make security accessible and affordable through partners like SLVA Cyber Security.

Patrick Evans, CEO of SLVA Cyber Security, explains that even though AaDya solutions are aimed at small to medium businesses, its offerings are changing the cyber security environment entirely, from the way that security solutions are deployed and managed to the way that they are billed.

”AaDya solutions leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning through a virtual assistant, Judy, placing the power of cyber security and digital threat detection directly into the hands of business owners,” he says.

For businesses, it’s not only economic headwinds and a rapidly changing technology landscape creating an underlying fear for business owners; they also need to contend with the ever-present reality of cybercrime.

AaDya provides a comprehensive suite of security solutions in a single, predictable, easy-to-manage solution. Customers pay per seat rather than per incident, and the monthly cost per seat is comparable with the cost of end-point protection-only solutions. Yet, AdDya provides so much more,” says Evans.

“Judy, the digital assistant, works behind the scenes across the organisation’s infrastructure proactively securing, monitoring, detecting and remediating any threats using its advanced AI and ML capabilities.”

Judy provides the expertise and solutions typically delivered by a whole security team. At the same time, the high levels of compliance that Judy offers mean that SMBs meet stringent global compliance measures straight out of the box.

Small businesses tend to take on multiple tasks, sometimes leaving gaps and exposing themselves to business risks.

AaDaya’s Judy assumes the chief information security officer (CISO) role, enabling those who manage the infrastructure to have the best, most affordable and comprehensive cyber security solution in place that can scale up – or down – to the business’s needs.

The true benefit to SMBs is in the solution’s billing predictability. A single monthly fee covers a user with unlimited devices on a pay-per-user model; no minimum number of users is required.

“For a business, this provides peace of mind and financial predictability; they scale up as required, or scale down if needed, with no surprise costs if incidents are detected and automatically remediated,” he says.

AaDya’s Judy provides a hassle-free enterprise-grade security experience, including single sign-on management, complex compliance mapping, DNS filtering, Ongoing cybersecurity training, password management, end-point detection and response, threat detection and automated remediation, and compliance mapping.

SLVA is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to enterprises and MSSPs. “We’ve dealt with the challenges that smaller businesses face daily and are pleased that we can finally provide a solution that is as good as any complex enterprise-deployed solution developed by teams of hundreds of people,” says Evans.

“SMBs have been the most vulnerable to attack and sadly also stand the least chance of surviving an attack. The complexity of addressing the challenges also hamstrings SMBs. Now, with Judy, SMBs have the greatest chance to overcome the challenges that are becoming present in their daily reality,” concludes Evans.

By Staff Writer.