Bankingly Joins Digital Finance Africa 2022 as Branding Sponsor

Founded in 2015, Bankingly is a fintech company with the vision of transforming the way in which financial institutions in emerging markets promote their digital channel and, therefore, facilitate the financial inclusion of millions of people around the world.

The provision of technologies hosted in the cloud, with a SaaS business model, based on the number of active users that each institution achieves, allows Bankingly clients to adjust their costs to the benefits achieved.

Through a brief, optimized implementation process with high functionality and cybersecurity standards, the Bankingly platform offers a mobile application, a transactional website, a chatbot and multiple other products. Today, more than 1,500,000 people from nearly 100 entities trust Bankingly’s technology.

Johannesburg Gets Ready for Digital Finance Africa 2022



The 2nd annual Digital Finance Africa is set to take place on the 22nd of September 2022, at The Maslow, Sandton, South Africa. The forum is hosted by IT News Africa, under the theme; Bridging the gap between the future and the present through digital solutions.

Following a successful 2021 event, #DFAfrica22 will bring together over 200 local and international BFSI industry leaders, fintech founders, industry regulators and technology service providers, to learn about cutting-edge innovations and engage in dynamic discussions addressing how finance is being redefined by technology.

This year’s Digital Finance Africa promises to be a success as it plans to address topics such as central bank digital currencies, RegTech, crypto payments, digital transformation and the cold war-like rivalry between Fintechs and banks.

Now, more than ever, we must come together and share our stories and find answers to our questions.

[t] +27-12-012-5801

[e] events@itnewsafrica.com

By Staff Writer.