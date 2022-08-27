Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

MTN appoints a new executive, Openserve connects Equiano to South Africa, Kwik expands its e-commerce in Nigeria and Africa Data Centres prepares for major moves across the continent.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. New Details Revealed for Africa Data Centre’s $300-Million Expansion Plans

This week, Africa Data Centres announced that it was drawing $83-million towards expanding its facilities in South Africa.

The company also said that it was applying the rest of a $300-million investment from the US DFC towards expanding to ten of Africa’s largest economic zones.

3. Nigerian E-Commerce: Kwik Launches in Ibadan

Lagos-based e-commerce and delivery platform Kwik announced this week that it has officially launched solutions in one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing urban areas, Ibadan.

The company promises to complete all of its deliveries in under 60 minutes.

2. Openserve Officially Connects Google’s Equiano Cable to South Africa

Openserve announced this week that it had facilitated the landing of the Equiano subsea cable, the world’s largest undersea cable that runs along the west coast of Africa, from Europe to Melkbosstrand, Cape Town.

With the landing, Openserve says that it will now have access to a new submarine system offering connectivity to Europe which will provide additional diversity for international communications.

1. MTN Group Announces Appointment of New Major Business Executive

MTN Group has this week announced that Marvin Ncube, a seasoned finance executive, has been appointed Executive: Business Finance, effective 1 September 2022.

Compiled by Luis Monzon

