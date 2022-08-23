MTN Group Announces Appointment of New Major Business Executive

MTN Group has today announced that Marvin Ncube has been appointed Executive: Business Finance, effective 1 September 2022.

Ncube, according to MTN, is a seasoned finance executive with more than 19 years’ experience in strategic business planning, business performance, capex management, statutory reporting and revenue assurance.

In his new role, Ncube will lead three core finance sub functions which impact and influence financial business performance for the Group. These are Group Financial Planning and Analysis, Regional and Manco Finance Business Partnering and Group Capital Management.

“Given his vast experience, expertise and accomplishments, I am confident that Marvin will add immense value to these portfolios and to the Group,” said Tsholo Molefe, Group FCO.

Ncube joins MTN Group from Telkom, where he was the Group Executive: Group Financial Controller. Prior to Telkom, he was the Finance Business Partner (Divisional CFO) at Eskom.

He served on a number of boards including the South African Dental Association (SADA), Mozambique Transmission Company (Montraco), Eskom and Trans-Africa Projects, providing strategic insights and direction.

Ncube is a CA (SA) with an MBA from University of Pretoria (GIBS). He also holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degree from Rhodes University and a Postgraduate Diploma from the University of Cape Town.

MTN’s Airfibre Offering Surges Across South Africa

Last week, MTN South Africa announced that its airfibre offering, MTN Supersonic, has seen enormous growth since launching in March 2021, with the product now being used in over 3.4-million homes.

“We are continuing to see impressive growth as demand for Airfibre as an alternative to traditional fibre continues,” said Megan Nicholas, MD for MTN Supersonic.

“Our aim is to continue delivering and innovating so that more homes are covered and more people who are not able to access fibre can still be connected to a high-speed and reliable data solution, and through it, global information superhighway.”

