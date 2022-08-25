Binance Launches “First-of-its-Kind” Crypto Education Hub in Francophone Africa

Binance, one of the world’s leading blockchain ecosystems and cryptocurrency infrastructure providers, has on Wednesday announced the launch of a crypto education hub in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The hub is set to provide resources and training for young people across Francophone Africa and is in collaboration with non-profit tech hub Inoni tech. The hub will be created in a bid to improve crypto literacy and adoption in the region.

Additionally, regular skills training sessions offered at the hub will help to create new job opportunities for Cameroonians, Binance says via a statement.

Binance says that this is a “first-of-its-kind” crypto-focused hub and it will serve as a training centre for in-person blockchain education sessions. Through this hub, Binance hopes to equip crypto enthusiasts with more resources within the ecosystem as well as foster offline connections.

The hub itself will be located in the neighbourhood of Bastos, Yaoundé, 300 meters away from the Restaurant The Famous.

Through regular in-person events, the center will attempt to be the focal point for the community with regard to crypto education, up-to-date crypto news and training.

“Africans continue to interact with crypto in very different ways, establishing some of its most important use cases and opportunities for greater financial inclusion,” said Carine Dikambi, Francophone Africa Lead at Binance.

“Through the Binance crypto hub, we see a more on-the-ground approach as an essential step in demystifying the concepts, fostering the right understanding of the many opportunities that education, web 3.0 and blockchain ecosystem can bring to Cameroon and ultimately, Francophone Africa.”

