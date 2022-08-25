Pick n Pay Joins Forces with AWS Cloud

Pick n Pay Group, one of the largest retailers in South Africa has migrated its entire on-premises IT infrastructure to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud.

This is according to an announcement released today by the Amazon cloud computing company.

According to AWS, Pick n Pay had been working with Lemongrass Consulting—an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with Migration and SAP Consulting Competencies—to migrate its on-premises SAP environment to AWS and implement a modern SAP HANA platform.

“Moving to the cloud will enable Pick n Pay to streamline its operations and modernize the supply chain network for its stores, develop new digital customer experiences in omnichannel grocery, and expand into new areas of business,” says AWS.

Pick n Pay is taking advantage of several AWS cloud services, including compute, storage, databases, analytics and business intelligence, and AWS Marketplace—to automate Pick n Pay’s operations, deliver real-time insights, and identify and purchase AWS Partner Network (APN) offerings.

Through its newfound cloud analysis, the retailer is expected to be able to forecast demand, identify customer patterns and sentiments, and improve the in-store and online shopping experience for customers.

AWS says it has given Pick n Pay the ability to perform market testing and develop viable products quickly and cost-effectively too.

“The cloud will help us stay relevant and accessible in a high-volume, low-margin marketplace that demands efficiency above all else,” said Chris Shortt, CITO at Pick n Pay.

“Pick n Pay is the first South African retailer to join the thousands of customers that run SAP on AWS,” says Chris Erasmus, Country Manager of South Africa at Amazon Web Services.

“We look forward to working with Pick n Pay on its SAP and digital transformation strategies that will help speed the introduction of new cloud-based customer experiences like its mobile app, tailored shopping, and personalized offers that deepen the consumer relationship,” Erasmus adds.

