7 Popular Cybersecurity Certifications To Turbocharge Your Career

ISO/IEC 27032 Lead Cybersecurity Manager training enables you to acquire the expertise and competence needed to support an organization in implementing and managing a Cybersecurity program based on ISO/IEC 27032 and NIST Cybersecurity framework.

During this training course, you will gain a comprehensive knowledge of Cybersecurity, the relationship between Cybersecurity and other types of IT security, and stakeholders’ role in Cybersecurity.

Who should attend?

Cybersecurity professionals.

Information Security experts.

Professionals seeking to manage a Cybersecurity program.

Individuals responsible to develop a Cybersecurity program.

IT specialists.

Information Technology expert advisors.

IT professionals looking to enhance their technical skills and knowledge.

Cost: $1,490



The Lead Cloud Security Manager training course enables participants to develop the competence needed to implement and manage a cloud security program by following widely recognized best practices.

The growing number of organizations that support remote work has increased the use of cloud computing services, which has, in turn, increased the demand for a secure cloud infrastructure proportionally.

This training course is designed to help participants acquire the knowledge and skills needed to support an organization in effectively planning, implementing, managing, monitoring, and maintaining a cloud security program based on ISO/IEC 27017 and ISO/IEC 27018. It provides a comprehensive elaboration of cloud computing concepts and principles, cloud computing security risk management, cloud-specific controls, cloud security incident management, and cloud security testing.

The training course is followed by the certification exam.

Who should attend?

Cloud security and information security professionals seeking to manage a cloud security program.

Managers or consultants seeking to master cloud security best practices.

Individuals responsible for maintaining and managing a cloud security program.

Technical experts seeking to enhance their cloud security knowledge.

Cloud security expert advisors.

Cost: $1,550

Moving up the certification ladder at CompTIA, the CASP is an advanced cybersecurity certification with hands-on experience in security engineering and architecture. Other topics covered include cryptography and governance. Despite the advanced level, this isn’t one of the best cybersecurity certifications for managers; instead, it’s a better fit for professionals who wish to work in technology as architects and engineers.

Prerequisites: No formal requirements, but the exam provider recommends this certification exam only to IT professionals with at least 10 years of experience

Cost: $480

ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Auditor training enables you to develop the necessary expertise to perform an Information Security Management System (ISMS) audit by applying widely recognized audit principles, procedures and techniques.

During this training course, you will acquire the knowledge and skills to plan and carry out internal and external audits in compliance with ISO 19011 and ISO/IEC 17021-1 certification process.

Based on practical exercises, you will be able to master audit techniques and become competent to manage an audit program, audit team, communication with customers, and conflict resolution.

After acquiring the necessary expertise to perform this audit, you can sit for the exam

Who should attend?

Auditors seeking to perform and lead Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification audits.

Managers or consultants seeking to master an Information Security Management System audit process.

Individuals responsible for maintaining conformance with Information Security Management System requirements.

Technical experts seeking to prepare for an Information Security Management System audit.

Expert advisors in Information Security Management.

Cost: $1,370

This certification gives you the tools to excel in the management part of cybersecurity. Some topics of interest include:

Security Risk Management

Program Development and Management

Governance

Incident Management and Response

Prerequisites: 5 years of experience in a managerial role related to information security

Best for: Programmers interested in solidifying their managerial experience

Cost: $575 for members; $760 for non-members

The CISSP is one of the best cybersecurity certifications for programmers and professionals seeking to advance their careers in the industry. It’s certainly not for beginners, requiring 5+ years of experience. It’s not uncommon to see security engineers and chief information officers with this designation; however, they likely have many others as well. The CISSP certification is the most common requirement or preferred qualification for cybersecurity job postings.

Cost: $749

Prerequisites: 5 years of experience in at least two cybersecurity topics areas like Security and Risk Management, Security Engineering, Software Development Security, Communication and Network Security, and more.

ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Implementer training course enables participants to acquire the knowledge necessary to support an organization in effectively planning, implementing, managing, monitoring, and maintaining an information security management system (ISMS).

Information security threats and attacks increase and improve constantly. The best form of defense against them is the proper implementation and management of information security controls and best practices. Information security is also a key expectation and requirement of customers, legislators, and other interested parties.

This training course is designed to prepare participants in implementing an information security management system (ISMS) based on ISO/IEC 27001. It aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the best practices of an ISMS and a framework for its continual management and improvement.

After attending the training course, you can take the exam.

Who Can Attend?

Project managers and consultants involved in and concerned with the implementation of an ISMS

Expert advisors seeking to master the implementation of an ISMS

Individuals responsible for ensuring conformity to information security requirements within an organization

Members of an ISMS implementation team

Cost: $1,370

