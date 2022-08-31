A New Leader for Microsoft’s Africa Transformation Office

Microsoft’s African Transformation Office (ATO) announced today that Microsoft veteran Kunle Awosika has been appointed to the position of MD for the Office as previous MD Wael Elkabbany steps into a new role heading up the Africa Regional Cluster.

The tech giant says that Awosika, a Nigerian native, has more than 22 years’ experience working in multiple countries across the continent.

When Microsoft opened its Nigeria office, he was one of the three pioneer team members and has played various roles in the company, including Director of Enterprise Business, Country Manager: Microsoft Kenya and Director: Small and Medium Corporates, Emerging Markets.

“In these roles, he has had the opportunity to introduce transformational technology opportunities to a wide range of organisations in both the public and private sectors, enabling them to unlock significant value,” Microsoft says in a statement.

“I am passionate about the incredible potential Africa has to become a truly connected continent that exports digital goods and services to the rest of the world. I am delighted to have the opportunity to meaningfully impact this growth and help unlock the continent’s full digital potential,” says Awosika on his new appointment.

“With his multifaceted experience of the continent and deep understanding of transformative technology, Kunle Awosika is ideally placed to lead the strategy, investments and initiatives of Microsoft’s transformation plans for the African continent,” says previous MD Elkabbany.

Launched in 2021, the ATO is focused on enabling growth and fuelling investment in four essential development areas – digital infrastructure, skilling, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and startups.

According to Microsoft, the ATO has spearheaded several initiatives and strategic partnerships since its inception across Africa to build digital infrastructure, enable small and medium enterprises with digital capabilities, support innovative startups and skill the current and future workforce.

“I look forward to playing a role in unlocking Africa’s potential as the ATO develops and steers strategic partnerships with governments, international organisations and partners to accelerate digital transformation agendas and fuel a knowledge-based economy,” says Awosika.

