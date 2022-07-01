On Friday Huawei, the Chinese technology company announced that the Huawei P50 is now available in South African stores.

“The HUAWEI P Series has always been about our passion for and pursuit of the best quality, aesthetics and photography experiences. It represents a new chapter in Huawei’s history of camera excellence, as well as a paradigm shift in mobile photography, aesthetic design and all-scenario experiences,” said Akhram Mohamed, the VP of Operations for Huawei Consumer BG.

“Incorporating HUAWEI XD Optics into a smartphone for the first time, we are continuing to make the impossible possible while kicking off a new era of smartphone photography,” he said.

Huawei says the new HUAWEI P50 Series is set to revolutionise smartphone photography.

“The HUAWEI P50 Series’ Dual-Matrix Camera system delivers True to Life imagery with extreme clarity and high dynamic range. Balancing the capabilities of multiple lenses, 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, HUAWEI XD Optics, XD Fusion Pro Image Engine and other innovations, the Dual-Matrix Camera system offers incredible photography capabilities in a lightweight form factor,” Huawei says.

It says its all-new physics-defying HUAWEI XD Optics allow consumers to capture amazing images.

“For the first time, the optical imaging system is granted computational capabilities, creating the industry’s first inclusive image signal restoration system that can apply computations to rectify optical errors and reproduce fine details. This surpasses the limits of optical design to restore as much as 25 percent of the image signal,” Huawei explains.

The Huawei P50 also features True-Chroma Image Engine that supposedly delivers the highest possible colour accuracy, creating images that reflect what is seen by the human eye.

It features an ambient light sensing system that uses a 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, which is coupled with colour calibration of more than 2,000 colours across the P3 wide colour gamut, to improve its ability to detect ambient light and average colour hue accuracy by 50% and 20 % respectively, Huawei says.

Huawei also mentions that the HUAWEI P50 Series supports 4K video recording across the full focal range. The all-new AIS Pro image stabilisation solution assists users in easily capturing stable handheld videos, even when zoomed in 4K time-lapse mode. And for editing, users can import videos by tapping “Edit” in Gallery.

“The Huawei P50 series exceeds all expectations, with the complete range catering to all needs. Whether you are a content creator, needing exceptional camera qualities; a professional who requires MeeTime for meetings; or a technology enthusiast who is interested in the capabilities of the latest smartphone innovations – there is a suitable device for you,” the Chinese tech company says.

The Huawei P50 Series includes the HUAWEI P50 Pro, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition and now the HUAWEI P50.

The HUAWEI P50 is now available on the Huawei store (online) and in all retailers for R16 999 ($1,040.89).

