Xiaomi 12 South African Launch Date Revealed

Chinese smartphone and electronics company Xiaomi has revealed the South African launch date for the Xiaomi 12, part of the company’s flagship series of devices.

According to the announcement, the Xiaomi 12 will arrive in South Africa on 8 July 2022.

IT News Africa visited the Xiaomi headquarters in Rosebank, Johannesburg last week to speak to the Xiaomi team and gets hands on the Xiaomi 12.

Amongst other high-end features expected from a top-of-range smartphone, the Xiaomi 12 boasts an extremely powerful camera setup and a very competitive long-lasting and super-fast charging battery. The company also says that the Xiaomi 12 is powered by the potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

“With extremely competitive features, the highly anticipated phone has received global attention with markets now eagerly waiting for the premium smartphone to arrive on their shores,” the Xiaomi team says via the release date announcement.

Additional specifications include a 6.28 inch, 120Hz AMOLED display capable of HDR10+, as well as an Octa-core CPU and an Adreno 730 GPU. The device runs on Android 12 OS as well as the MIUI 13 shell.

In terms of memory, the Xiaomi 12 comes in three different modules, namely:

128GB ROM with 8GB RAM

256GB ROM with 8GB RAM

256GB ROM with 12GB RAM

Internationally the device comes in colours of Grey, Blue, Purple or Green, however, this may be different for the South African launch.

IT News Africa will have more information, such as pricing and availability, on the Xiaomi 12 as its SA Launch date approaches.

By Luis Monzon

