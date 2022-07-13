Google Countersues Tinder Owner in Fees Battle

Google, one of the leading tech companies, is countersuing the company which owns Tinder, Match Group, over a fees battle and Google Play Store policies.

The owner of several dating sites initially sued Google in March, claiming that its Google Play Store is a monopoly. The Match Group wanted to be exempt from Google Play Store’s new policies that require developers to pay 15% in fees made through in-app purchases.

The search engine giant alleged that Match is attempting to gain an unfair advantage over other app developers by paying nothing to use the Google Play Store platform. It is also reportedly seeking monetary damages from the Group and a judgment that would kick the online dating service company out of its Play Store platform, permanently.

“Match Group entered into a contract with us and this suit seeks to hold Match to its end of the agreement – we’re looking forward to making our case. Meanwhile, we will continue to defend ourselves against Match’s baseless claims,” a Google spokesperson said, according to Business Insider.

According to PYMNTS, Match deposited up to $40 million into an escrow account instead of paying Google directly for billing transactions on Android outside of Google Play Billing, after dropping a restraining order against Google in May.

However, it still maintains that the fees Google asks for are illegal, with no other app or product in Google Play paying Google for transactions.

“Match will hold funds in escrow and maintain the status quo of Match Group apps in the Google Play Store, until the Court hears and adjudicates the claims filed against Google on May 9 for violating federal and California antitrust laws,” it said.

