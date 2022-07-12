SAP Africa Appoints New CFO

Business management software maker SAP Africa has announced the appointment of Sandi de Souza as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Africa region.

“Sandi has been an integral part of our organisation’s financial operations for more than a decade, where she has led various transformation initiatives while playing a pivotal role in supporting our business as we drive digital transformation across the African continent. We wish her well in her new role and look forward to her expert guidance and support in the coming months,” says Cathy Smith, MD at SAP Africa.

The appointment comes at a time when SAP is changing its business model to focus more heavily on cloud services in its efforts to better support the digital transformation efforts of African small, medium and large enterprises.

De Souza says she is excited to play a guiding role in the company’s transition.

“As an organisation we are at a pivotal moment of our journey as we set a new course for the future. I am proud to be part of the team that is helping drive transformation across our finance functions to provide the needed support as SAP transitions to its exciting new cloud-first path.”

Since joining SAP in 2005, De Souza has held numerous senior positions in SAP’s finance, sales and operations departments, including as Head of Licence Management and Commercial Director for Africa. De Souza is a Chartered Accountant CA(SA) and holds a Master’s of Business Administration from Henley Business School.

The company says that De Souza will focus on supporting SAP’s growth by improving customer centricity, process excellence and people development through the development of agile and scalable financial service delivery models across the continent.

