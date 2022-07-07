God of War Ragnarök Finally Gets Release Date

The sequel to 2018’s God of War reboot, God of War Ragnarök, has finally received a full release date after being delayed by a year by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The highly anticipated PlayStation exclusive will now land on PS5 and PS4 consoles on 9 November 2022.

PlayStation published a new cinematic trailer where main characters Kratos and his son Atreus are fending off some of the previous game’s enemies and eventually become separated. A voice-over from the two characters ends the trailer with the ominous words “You are not alone” as the pair stare down a giant wolf that is probably the Nordic diety Fenris.

The game will see the two characters traverse the mythical Norse world as the apocalyptic Raganrök approaches. New characters, new areas and new gameplay mechanics are expected in the sequel. The game is also slated to be the final chapter of the story of longtime PlayStation mascot Kratos.

“We’re thrilled be able to share our release date and the brand-new God of War Ragnarök – Father and Son CG Trailer with all the God of War fans who have been eagerly awaiting news. We hope you’ve enjoyed a glimpse at some of the dangers Kratos and Atreus could find themselves up against as Ragnarök approaches,” reads an official blog post from PlayStation.

Last year, Sony decided to delay the highly anticipated AAA title, with PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst and God of War developer Santa Monica Studios confirming the sequel to the 2018 mega-hit would be slated for release in late 2022.

At that time, Hulst cited the delay was to give more time to Santa Monica Studios for development in order for the studio to “…deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play.”

