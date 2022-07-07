Huawei Announces Over $1-Million Competition for Developers Around the World

Huawei, a technology company, has announced a competition that will see developers worldwide put their skills to the test with the launch of the Huawei Global App Innovation Contest (Apps UP) 2022.

Registrations are now open globally and this year’s theme is, #TogetherWeInnovate, and Apps UP has set aside a significant cash prize pool of over US$1 million to encourage submissions that bring global users a seamless, digital, and innovative experience.

Globally, the contest received nearly 10,000 submissions from approximately 10,000 developers and has provided a platform for developers to realise their dreams on a global stage.

In the 2022 edition of the competition, special awards have been introduced for competition regions, including the Best Arabic App in the Middle East & Africa region. With over 300 million Arab speakers worldwide, there is an untapped opportunity for developers to build app solutions customised to the region’s demographic.

Along with the Best App, Best Game, Best Social Impact App, All-Scenario Coverage Award, and Tech Women’s Award, the MEA competition region also includes the Best Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Innovation Award. This particular award encourages developers to create apps that integrate new HMS capabilities and services. In parallel, the Student Innovation Award recognises outstanding student developers that showcase innovative works

“We are thrilled to launch the third edition of the competition. With the continuously changing consumer demands, Huawei invites app developers to bring their best ideas to life to create seamless digital experiences on AppGallery,” said Lu Geng, Vice President of the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Global Partnerships & Eco-Development, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

The Apps UP contest is in line with regional and national agendas that centre on developing national capabilities, upskilling, reskilling and building a collaborative workforce of the future, Huawei says.

The contest was launched in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and China simultaneously and is divided into the following stages: Registration & Submission, Preliminary, Public Review, and Regional Finals.

This year’s contestants can also get their hands on various exciting incentives, including vouchers from AppGallery Connect.

“In line with our Seamless AI life strategy, Huawei has released a suite of HMS capabilities that support an array of devices and continually provide a better AI life experience for users across scenarios,” Huawei says.

It adds that its HMS ecosystem will continue to empower developers. Apps UP, one of the many available channels for developers to join the HMS ecosystem, will inspire developers to create more innovative apps and services in several fields for a worldwide audience.

Registrations and submissions will commence on 24 June up until 9 October 2022. Right after, the top 30 selection begins, up until 7 November. The month of November will be the public review stage and then finals and the award ceremony will take place in December. For more information about the competition, those who wish to enter may visit the Huawei website.

