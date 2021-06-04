God of War 2 Delayed to 2022 by Sony

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s next huge AAA first-party release God of War 2 – otherwise known as God of War: Ragnarök has been delayed, according to the game’s developer.

pic.twitter.com/LLXnEof2Lg — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) June 2, 2021

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst and God of War developer Santa Monica Studios confirmed the sequel to the 2018 mega-hit will now be slated for release in 2022. Hulst cites the delay is to give more time to Santa Monica Studios for development in order for the studio to “…deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play.”

“We remain focused on delivering a top-quality game while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our team, creative partners, and families. With this in mind, we’ve made the decision to shift our release window to 2022,” the developer shared in a Tweet.

“So we have, currently, two very big, very narrative-driven games in development: Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War. And for both of those, they’re frankly affected by access to performance capture and talent,” Hulst explained in an interview on PlayStation’s official blog.

“For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season. But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can.”

Players should expect Horizon Forbidden West to face delays as well.

God of War 2 to be Released on PlayStation 5 -and- PlayStation 4

With the announcement of the delay in release for God of War 2, Sony also announced that the game will have a version for the PS4 as well as the PS5.

This is in order to increase the sales of the game across platforms, as players have struggled to have access to PlayStation 5 systems since the PS5’s launch in 2020. The PS5 has been marred by several factors crippling more sales, including an enormous demand facing a struggling supply and a vast market of unscrupulous online scalpers hoarding units as soon as they become available.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter