Ericsson Announces Appointment of New Head of Customer Unit MTN Africa

Ericsson has announced the appointment of Hossam Kandeel as Vice President and Head of Global Customer Unit MTN and Customer Unit MTN Africa effective 21 July 2022.

Hossam will lead a high-performing technologies and services team that promises to deliver exceptional value towards MTN Ambition 2025 while enabling positive change across society, Ericsson says.

Being with Ericsson for nearly two decades, Hossam has held leadership positions across various practices including government and industry relations, strategy and marketing, business solutions, sales, and operational excellence. Through insightful engagements, he developed a successful business, financial, and operational key performance indicators (KPIs) and enhanced staff engagement and customer satisfaction.

Hossam served as the Key Account Manager and Country Manager of Ericsson Angola under Customer Unit West Africa and Morocco, prior to his appointment as Head of Global Customer Unit MTN and Customer Unit MTN Africa within Market Area the Middle East and Africa.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role and I look forward to leveraging my industry-wide expertise to build high-performing teams that grow Ericsson’s regional business and deliver value to our partner MTN and their Ambition 2025 strategy,” commenting on his new role, Hossam says.

“I am committed to finding new ways that add value to the services and solutions we provide our partners and innovate our client offerings to support the ongoing digital transformation momentum in the region,” he adds.

Throughout his career at Ericsson, Hossam has been focused on driving organizational performance and building exceptional team capabilities. He has served in different capacities and locations including Egypt, Sweden, and the Middle East.

