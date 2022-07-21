Bolt Donates Tablets to Organisation for GBV Victims in Cape Town, South Africa

Bolt, one of the leading mobility platform in South Africa, heeded the call by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, to make a difference in the lives of those living in vulnerable communities.

This Mandela Day, Bolt employees spent the day at the Philisa Abafazi Bethu Organisation, a centre committed to empowering and protecting abused women and children based in Cape Town.

On that day, Bolt handed over 70 tablets to the centre to assist in the unemployment programme, which provides young people in the community with soft skills that will allow them to find working opportunities.

This year’s Mandela Day is dubbed “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are” and encourages communities at large to make their impact in whatever way they can.

“We are honoured to have been welcomed by the organisation to allow us to spend time with them. We look forward to making more of an impact in our communities to make South Africa a better place even in the smallest of ways,” Tafadzwa Samushonga, Bolt Food Country Manager in South Africa, said.

“Thank you so much for the amazing donation to our foundation. Our minds are blown away by the generosity of the tablets donated to the centre. These will upskill the unemployed youth, giving them a better chance of finding employment with guidance and support in our unemployment programme. Lastly, we are also grateful that you took the time out to come and spend the day with us serving our community,” Lucinda Evans, the founder of the project Philisa Abafazi Bethu Women, said.

Edited by Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter