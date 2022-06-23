Huawei P50 is Now Available for Pre-order in SA

Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications company, has announced that the new HUAWEI P50, the latest addition to its iconic P Series product line, is now available for pre-order in South Africa.

“Joining the legendary series of the HUAWEI P50 Pro and HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition, the HUAWEI P50 has everything that you would want in a flagship smartphone in 2022. From a fantastic camera system, stylish design, long battery life, exceptional charging speeds, intriguing features and more, the new HUAWEI P50 encompasses it all,” Huawei says.

Design

The HUAWEI P50 features a 6.5-inch display that supports 1.07 billion colours and True-Chroma display technology, allowing it to produce colours with accuracy comparable to professional reference displays. The HUAWEI P50 is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance and sports dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience.

Camera

The HUAWEI P50 takes the camera design of the HUAWEI P-series and incorporates certain improvements. The True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera system on the HUAWEI P50 consists of the powerful Main Camera Matrix and SuperZoom Matrix. The camera hardware takes advantage of impressive image processing engines and integration of the camera hardware with the HUAWEI XD Optics for brighter high-resolution images, shot with more light taken in and cleaner with more details.

It also has True-Chroma Image Engine that is meant to deliver the highest possible colour accuracy, creating images that reflect what is seen by the human eye.

“Using the HUAWEI P50, you can transform your subjects into the legends they are with one of the best photographic systems,” Huawei says.

Battery

The smartphone packs a 4100 mAh battery into a compact design with a thickness of 7.92 mm and it supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge for swift recharging.

“With the launch of the new HUAWEI P50, Huawei will be celebrating legends. #CelebratingLegendsWithHUAWEIP50 is a call for everyday legends, be it a parent, a spouse, a colleague or even a sport’s coach, any everyday person who is personally your legend,” it says.

To participate, share a picture and/or video of your legend on Huawei’s social pages and comment as to why you have selected your legend and stand a chance to win the new HUAWEI P50 valued at R16,999 ($1,062.26) or the grand prize of R50,000 ($3,121.61 in shopping vouchers. Visit HUAWEI’s social pages for more details on the legendary campaign.

The HUAWEI P50 is available for pre-order on the Huawei Store (Online) for R16,999 ($1,062.26). Customers who make a pre-order part payment of R500 ($31.22) will receive an R2,500 ($156.12) discount on the balance of the purchase price of the HUAWEI P50, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i valued at R1499 ($93.64) and a HUAWEI PowerBank valued at R699 ($43.67). Huawei says this offer is valid from 23 June 2022 to 30 June 2022

