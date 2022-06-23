Check Out Namibia’s First Carrier-Neutral Data Centre

Paratus has announced that it is officially ready to open the new Paratus Namibia Armada DC (Data Center) in Windhoek in August 2022. The company says that this will be Namibia’s first carrier-neutral data centre.

It opens its doors to both network operators and individual colocation tenants so they will not be bound to a single network service provider. The company says that Armada enables clients’ freedom of choice and peace of mind in respect of connectivity resilience, multiple concurrent MMPs (Meet-Me-Points) on campus, access, and uptime.

Armada is the first Namibian carrier-neutral DC and, while Paratus operates its own resilient quality network that interconnects with the rest of Africa and the world through its Trans Kalahari Fiber network, the DC’s carrier-neutral status gives clients and tenants total control over their connectivity options.

“This is the first DC in Namibia to have carrier-neutral status. It’s important for our tenants in terms of cost, optimum connectivity, and backup because being tied to one network can be limiting,” says Paratus Group CEO Designate, Schalk Erasmus.

Erasmus explains that “As a quality network service provider, Paratus understands both our tenants’ and other network operators’ needs, and we are currently in talks with several ISPs about the options that the Armada DC gives them.”

Check out the Paratus Armada Data Centre concept below:

“Armada is Africa’s new generation of DC – one that is cutting-edge, carrier-neutral, and ideal for all players including hyperscalers, operators, and enterprises. For the end-user, this is great news because more content and information may be transmitted to more people through multiple operators,” Erasmus says.

“We are proud to be able to offer this service as it is yet another way in which Paratus realises its vision to transform Africa through digital infrastructure and to unlock potential through high-quality connectivity.”

The Armada DC offers superior connectivity and uptime compared to other DCs in the country, according to the company.

In short, a carrier-neutral DC offers greater ISP resilience than its single-carrier counterparts. Having connections to multiple carriers backed by critical IT Infrastructure means that even if one carrier has an outage, colocation customers’ connectivity is not interrupted, and better resilience is assured for all customers.

The Paratus Armada DC encourages interconnectivity between multiple telecommunications carriers, allowing multiple service providers to use the facilities and thereby enhancing service offerings to colocation clients. This broadens the appeal of the Armada DC because Paratus can serve any business – small, medium, or enterprise.

The Paratus Journey

From a start-up 19 years ago, Paratus has become a major telco player with an impressive footprint in Africa. Owning its own infrastructure, building expert teams in seven southern African countries, and serving customers across the continent with a seamless quality network service, are the cornerstones of the Paratus group’s success so far.

Through its extended network, the Paratus group also serves customers in over 30 African countries; it is the appointed partner to land the Equiano subsea cable in Namibia; and, with the new Armada DC in Windhoek, has now built four of its own Data Center facilities in three African countries, all of which will be ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certified by Q4 2022, the company adds.

