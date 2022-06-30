ESL Gaming & EarlyGame Join Forces to Launch New Mobile Gaming Brand

ESL Gaming, a part of ESL FACEIT Group, and the Munich-based EarlyGame Group announced MobileMatters, a new mobile gaming brand and publication launched to serve the mobile gaming community.

MobileMatters will put be covering the latest releases with news, guides, and video content designed for mobile gaming. ESL Gaming will provide exclusive access to media from the Snapdragon Pro Series, the world’s largest multi-genre mobile esports competition including tournaments in Supercell’s Brawl Stars and Clash Royale, Riot Games’ League of Legends: Wild Rift and Legends of Runeterra, and more.

EarlyGame Group, on the other hand, will drive the overall editorial strategy and respective partnerships, and MobileMatters is the media group’s fifth property after EarlyGame, RiftFeed, Obsidian, and ValorFeed.

“We are very pleased to have ESL Gaming on board as we continue to expand our media and entertainment offering to yet more gamers,” said Fabian Furch, Founder of EarlyGame.

“Mobile gaming has unparalleled reach, and with the continuing success of our current publications going mobile was the obvious next step. We believe with ESL’s help we can become a global leader in the space, driving the conversation among mobile gamers and bringing it to ever greater audiences,” Furch added.

“Mobile gaming connects people from around the world and across all walks of life – we’ve seen that not only in the statistics but also in our very own competitions,” said Kevin Rosenblatt, GM of Mobile at ESL Gaming.

“With MobileMatters we have yet another avenue to realize our ambition to create a world where everybody can be somebody. The team at EarlyGame has a lot of expertise and we are thrilled to partner with them to excite and inform the world’s mobile gamers, from casual players to aspiring esports athletes,” Rosenblatt added.

“With the Snapdragon Pro Series, we’ve truly reached the Era of Everyone as it offers players around the globe, and at all levels the opportunity to become a champion, and we’re thrilled that MobileMatters will be with us all along the way,” he said.

Edited by Zintle Nkohla

