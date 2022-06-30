Cloud Computing: Africa’s Liquid Partners with the UK’s Telesmart.io

Telesmart.io, an expert in global number and messaging services, has been selected by Liquid Cloud, a business of pan-African technology service provider Cassava Technologies, as its number inventory management solution provider, according to an announcement from the company.

Liquid Cloud will leverage Telesmart.io’s platform to remove the complexity of storing number inventory and accelerate how they deliver and manage them to customers.

Through this partnership, Liquid Cloud will manage the entirety of its numbers across all its markets in one centralised platform, eliminating the time, cost and risk of error that accompanies manual inventory management.

This enables maximised operational efficiency for Liquid Cloud and creates a competitive edge in the market.

“Liquid Cloud’s expansive global reach and customer base demand digital solutions that are not only efficient, but also equipped to handle such high demands. This is a truly game-changing partnership for us, and we’re pleased to be expanding our footprint in Africa,” said Neil Kitcher, CEO and Co-Founder at Telesmart.io.

“We echo Liquid Cloud’s sentiment that all African businesses have the right to be connected, and we’re excited and humbled to be a part of their mission.”

Telesmart.io’s platform will contribute to a more comprehensive Voice offering from Liquid Cloud to its existing and potential customers across the African continent.

In addition, the platform will seamlessly integrate into Liquid Cloud’s existing systems, ensuring the company can instantly monetise the growing CXaaS opportunity in the continent.

According to David Behr, CEO of Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security, “Partnering with Telesmart.io was the obvious choice as they are the leaders in global number and messaging services. Additionally, our customers expect the best-in-class service from us always. Through this partnership, we are looking to increase efficiencies and provide an effortless experience to our customers.”

Liquid Cloud and Telesmart.io are at the forefront of bringing innovative solutions to businesses and expanding the voice footprint within South African and Africa, especially as hybrid working quickly becomes a reality on the continent.

This partnership continues Telesmart.io’s momentum in the region following recent partnership announcements.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter