Exclusive Networks – Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Full Year Reported Gross Sales at €3.3 billion up 15.1%(1) year over year Full Year Adjusted EBITA €119.2 million up 10.0%(1) year over year Full Year Adjusted Net Income €72.6 million up 85.1% year over year ▪ Successful execution against the strategy as outlined at IPO ▪ Delivered on 2021 sales growth and earnings and upgrading 2022 outlook ▪ Strongly positioned to capitalise on the growth opportunities in the cybersecurity market ▪ Proposed dividend: €0.20 per share payable in cash (1) Including Veracomp in 2020. Veracomp acquired on December 30, 2020 but considered as if acquired on January 1, 2020 for comparison purposes.

Exclusive Networks (Euronext Paris: EXN) today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021, which release has been approved by the Board of Directors on 29 March 2022.

Jesper Trolle, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are pleased to present strong results for 2021 and deliver on the strategy we presented at the time of our IPO. We successfully delivered on growth and profitability targets and demonstrated our operational excellence, successfully navigating market challenges. Our unique positioning at the centre of the ecosystem and the compelling demand for cybersecurity solutions drove this strong performance in 2021 and reinforces our confidence in our strategy and outlook for the future. We have many exciting growth opportunities and continue to take advantage of our strong market position and cybersecurity demand globally.

The cybersecurity market is now more prominent than ever as the environment becomes more complex. New legislation, remote working, geopolitics and increasing adoption of cloud contribute to an acceleration of the growth of the cybersecurity market, and Exclusive Networks is uniquely positioned to capitalise from the structural growth in the market by being the key player at the centre of the highly fragmented and increasingly complex cybersecurity ecosystem.

THE FULL PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE AT:

https://www.exclusive-networks-ir.com/files/IPO/EXN_FY2021_PR_VF_EN.pdf

