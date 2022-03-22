Top 7 Reasons Why You Should Exhibit at IOT Forum Africa 2022

The 5th annual IoT Forum Africa, which is set to take place between 29-30 March 2022 at The Maslow Hotel, Johannesburg, is targeted at business leaders and IoT ecosystem participants in Africa, and will create a platform for all players to share their knowledge of real-world IoT trends, challenges and solutions.

IoT Forum Africa 2022 will offer attendees the opportunity to rub shoulders with leaders from a variety of industries. Internet of Things Forum Africa 2022 is the perfect event to engage in thought-provoking exchanges as well as discover the ever-expanding phenomenon which is IoT.

Here are the top 7 reasons why you should sponsor and exhibit:

Deliver a keynote

Present your IOT solutions and case studies to a captive audience of buyers and decision makers from diverse industries.

Brand visibility

Reinforce your position as an industry leader collaborating with other top IT innovators on the technologies defining our future.

Networking

Connect in person to create new business relationships and strengthen existing ones with customers, and partners.

New business

This is a premier business development opportunity: a high-profile event featuring discussions on the advantages of IoT and Analytics for hundreds of business leaders.

Media

Get interviewed by leading publications and gain extensive exposure on ITNewsAfrica.com.

Become a key player

Mark your commitment to becoming a key player in the Internet of Things arena.

Diverse audience

Meet executives from diverse industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Healthcare, Logistics, Government, Energy, Insurance, Retail and Automotive.

For the past five years, #IOTFA has brought together key players from diverse industries and 2022 will be no different. Being a part of #IOTFA2022 will undoubtedly give service providers a platform to showcase their solutions to senior role players in key industries creating the opportunity for partnerships and new business.

To download the sponsorship and exhibition brochure visit: http://iotforumafrica.com/about/sponsorship-packages/

Contact

[t[ 021 021 5801 [e] mailto:events@itnewsafrica.com

By Staff Writer.