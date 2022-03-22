Top 7 Reasons Why You Should Exhibit at IOT Forum Africa 2022

The 5th annual IoT Forum Africa, which is set to take place between 29-30 March 2022 at The Maslow Hotel, Johannesburg, is targeted at business leaders and IoT ecosystem participants in Africa, and will create a platform for all players to share their knowledge of real-world IoT trends, challenges and solutions.

IoT Forum Africa 2022 will offer attendees the opportunity to rub shoulders with leaders from a variety of industries. Internet of Things Forum Africa 2022 is the perfect event to engage in thought-provoking exchanges as well as discover the ever-expanding phenomenon which is IoT.

Here are the top 7 reasons why you should sponsor and exhibit:

  • Deliver a keynote

Present your IOT solutions and case studies to a captive audience of buyers and decision makers from diverse industries.

  • Brand visibility

Reinforce your position as an industry leader collaborating with other top IT innovators on the technologies defining our future.

  • Networking

Connect in person to create new business relationships and strengthen existing ones with customers, and partners.

  • New business

This is a premier business development opportunity: a high-profile event featuring discussions on the advantages of IoT and Analytics for hundreds of business leaders.

  • Media

Get interviewed by leading publications and gain extensive exposure on ITNewsAfrica.com.

  • Become a key player

Mark your commitment to becoming a key player in the Internet of Things arena.

  • Diverse audience

Meet executives from diverse industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Healthcare, Logistics, Government, Energy, Insurance, Retail and Automotive.

For the past five years, #IOTFA has brought together key players from diverse industries and 2022 will be no different. Being a part of #IOTFA2022 will undoubtedly give service providers a platform to showcase their solutions to senior role players in key industries creating the opportunity for partnerships and new business.

To download the sponsorship and exhibition brochure visit: http://iotforumafrica.com/about/sponsorship-packages/

