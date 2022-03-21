South African Incubator Set to Exhibit at IOTFA 2022

4th Industrial Revolution Incubator, a South Africa based platform for SMMEs, will showcase its solutions at the fifth edition Internet of Things Forum Africa (#IOTFA2022). The event will tackle transformational IoT trends and explore the benefits of IoT in key industries. IOTFA 2022 will see over 600 delegates and 30 speakers made up of thought leaders, visionaries, and experts, converge on 29 and 30 March 2022 at the Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa to share their profound knowledge of real-world IoT trends, challenges, and solutions.

IoT Forum Africa 2022 will also feature industry tracks with speakers discussing the potential impact of IoT including Smart Cities, IoT for Public Safety, Digital Transformation, Blockchain, IT Security, AI, Analytics, IoT Strategy, IoT Adoption and so much more. During these sessions, there will be in-depth discussions on business growth opportunities with insights on IoT disruption and innovation in key industries.

Under the theme, “Enabling Enterprise Transformation with IoT”, IOTFA2022 offers a platform for organisations to present their IoT solutions and brings together ecosystem-wide attendees, stakeholders and investors. Internet of Things Forum Africa 2022 will provide a unique opportunity to meet key players in the IoT marketplace.

About 4th Industrial Revolution Incubator:

The Fourth Industrial Revolution Incubation (‘4IRI”) was started in early 2018 on the back

of an opportunity to develop capability and capacity in the digital learning industry. Key

to enable the jobs of the future is the talent and learning programs to teach new, relevant

and critical skills that will enable the future workforce and way of work. The 4IRI set out to create 20 successful businesses in the Digital Learning, ICT Media space focusing on the future skills required. We provide key talent with an enabling ecosystem and the opportunity to start up and develop new SME business. To drive economic growth opportunities in priority sectors as enabled by the 4th Industrial revolution.

Key topics at this conference will include:

Mapping out your IoT maturity journey: Where does your organisation stand?

Unlocking the value of IoT at any stage of implementation.

Practical ways to implement IoT in your organisation.

Smart Municipalities: Using IoT to enable Smart City technology.

Common security risks and threats in IoT and how to curb them.

Scrutinising laws that force IoT security to be a core focus.

Assessing the future of IoT as a Service (IoTaaS).

For more information visit: https://itnewsafrica.com/events/event/iot-forum-africa-2022/

