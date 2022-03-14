IoT Forum Africa 2022 to Showcase the Latest Innovations in IoT

Internet of Things Forum Africa returns to Johannesburg for the fifth year on 29 and 30 March 2022 at the Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Hosted by IT News Africa, IoT Forum Africa 2022 is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever and is set to feature an exciting list of visionaries, thought leaders, and industry experts who will explore the benefits and challenges of IoT in key industries.

The Internet of Things is becoming the backbone of every industry, allowing users to make intelligent decisions without feeling overwhelmed by technology. Its ability to infuse operational efficiency is the next step of the IoT evolution as it improves business processes using AI and machine learning to analyse past behaviour, whilst gleaning insights to change the future. #IOTFA22, through insightful presentations, panel discussions, industry-focused break-away sessions, and interactive case studies, will take an in-depth look at how organisations can harness true “business value” from IoT.

#IOTFA22 will also offer Africa’s biggest IoT players a platform to showcase some of the latest IoT solutions to a diverse audience drawn from the public and private sectors.

This year, IT leaders and senior business executives will have the opportunity to hear from local and international expert speakers who will dissect topics such as:

Mapping out your IoT maturity journey: Where does your organisation stand

Unlocking the value of IoT at any stage of implementation.

Practical ways to implement IoT in your organisation.

Smart Municipalities: Using IoT to enable Smart City technology

Common security risks and threats in IoT and how to curb them.

Scrutinising laws that force IoT security to be a core focus

Assessing the future of IoT as a Service (IoTaaS)

How to participate

Join as an attendee: Learn from some of the most powerful brands, mavericks, and visionaries that are setting the pace for change and driving disruption in retail.

Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.

Join us as an exhibitor: Reinforce your position as a leading provider of technology solutions.

For more information, visit www.iotforumafrica.com

By Staff Writer.