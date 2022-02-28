Scalefusion Ranks 29th in G2’s Top 50 IT Management Products for 2022

Scalefusion, a leading Mobile Device Management solution by ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has recently been ranked among the top 50 IT management products for 2022 by G2.

G2, the world’s largest and the most trusted software marketplace, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. It is a peer-to-peer review site utilized by more than 60 million software buyers annually, including the majority of Fortune 500 companies. G2 publishes its annual list of the world’s finest software firms and products based on genuine and timely feedback from real consumers. Millions of people navigate G2 to find, compare and buy software and services.

Scalefusion MDM earned the 29th position in G2’s thoroughly vetted list, based on authentic, transparent and timely reviews from real users throughout the world. Securing such a coveted position is a significant achievement for any organization, especially in today’s dynamic corporate environment.

G2 rankings are based on a combination of factors such as user satisfaction, product popularity and how likely users are to recommend the services. This year’s G2 reviews reflect the rapidly changing business requirements and the extent to which any software was able to affect its users.

The reviews are based on real user experiences, insights, feedback and G2’s proprietary algorithm for calculating customer satisfaction and marketplace presence. G2.com’s complete list of the Best IT Management Software for 2022 can be found here.

The G2 recognition validates Scalefusion’s ability to fulfill modern corporate requirements.

“As a SaaS provider, our focus is to provide our clients and partners with the best-in-class features. G2.com’s acknowledgment of our IT management software elevates our passion to new heights”, said Harishanker Kannan, Co-founder and CEO of ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

About Scalefusion

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management Solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, mPOS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion InterOps.

More than 8000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

To learn more visit: https://scalefusion.com/

