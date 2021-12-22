Smart Applications International partners with Kenya Healthcare Federation

Smart Applications International, Africa’s leading high–tech technology solutions company has partnered with Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF), the Health Sector Board of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) that works with various healthcare stakeholders to promote strategic Public–Private Partnerships towards achieving national healthcare access.



The partnership will enable the Kenya Healthcare Federation to have an automated system

powered by Smart Applications that will enable all KHF Member organisations easily collect and access crucial healthcare data within the country at the touch of a button. Some of the key fields and data to be collected through the system include but not limited to; – number of hospital beds in the country, bed occupancy, number of available COVID–19 beds and

ventilators, Inpatient admission status as well as a private sector led Covid Vaccination status.



This partnership is one of a kind in Kenya and comes at a time when the country is doing a lot to increase the COVID–19 vaccination uptake which currently stands at 3.57 Million Kenyans as at 19th December 2021 (NERC Press Statement BRIEF No. 633) who have been fully vaccinated according to the Ministry of Health.



“Previously, collection of these data by KHF has been done manually which has been prone to errors. With this partnership, KHF will additionally have access to the Smart’s Analytics

Dashboard that will provide real time–reporting to the federation on different healthcare

parameters of interest in the country. Among many other deliverables the partnership is looking at healthcare automation through implementation of world–class healthcare processes and use of Data Analytics to guide informed decision–making processes to all stakeholders including the Ministry of Health” said Dr. Gakombe, the Chairperson of KHF.



“We believe technology is a key enabler to nationwide healthcare service provision and are

delighted to partner with KHF to onboard such technologies that drive value to the nation across our healthcare operations and promote better healthcare outcomes” said Harrison Muiru, Smart Applications Managing Director.

Staff writer