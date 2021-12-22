Smart Applications International partners with Kenya Healthcare Federation

From Left to Right; Kenya Healthcare Federation Chairman, Dr. Kanyeje Gakombe, Smart Applications Board Director Mary-Ann Musangi and the Group’s Managing Director Harrison Muiru during the signing ceremony of the partnership between Smart Applications and Kenya Healthcare Federation on healthcare data collection automation.

Smart Applications International, Africa’s leading hightech technology solutions company has partnered with Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF), the Health Sector Board of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) that works with various healthcare stakeholders to promote strategic PublicPrivate Partnerships towards achieving national healthcare access.

The partnership will enable the Kenya Healthcare Federation to have an automated system
powered by Smart Applications that will enable all KHF Member organisations easily collect and access crucial healthcare data within the country at the touch of a button. Some of the key fields and data to be collected through the system include but not limited to; number of hospital beds in the country, bed occupancy, number of available COVID19 beds and
ventilators, Inpatient admission status as well as a private sector led Covid Vaccination status.

This partnership is one of a kind in Kenya and comes at a time when the country is doing a lot to increase the COVID19 vaccination uptake which currently stands at 3.57 Million Kenyans as at 19th December 2021 (NERC Press Statement BRIEF No. 633) who have been fully vaccinated according to the Ministry of Health.

Previously, collection of these data by KHF has been done manually which has been prone to errors. With this partnership, KHF will additionally have access to the Smart’s Analytics
Dashboard that will provide real timereporting to the federation on different healthcare
parameters of interest in the country. Among many other deliverables the partnership is looking at healthcare automation through implementation of worldclass healthcare processes and use of Data Analytics to guide informed decisionmaking processes to all stakeholders including the Ministry of Health” said Dr. Gakombe, the Chairperson of KHF.

We believe technology is a key enabler to nationwide healthcare service provision and are
delighted to partner with KHF to onboard such technologies that drive value to the nation across our healthcare operations and promote better healthcare outcomes” said Harrison Muiru, Smart Applications Managing Director.

 

