Why Well-known Gamer, Grant Hinds, Chose the Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor to Get a Competitive Edge

For Grant Hinds, every single frame of a competitive TV game matters. This is why the famous gaming aficionado made a carefully calculated decision when he added the Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor to his in-home gaming arsenal. Speed, performance and essential details like 240Hz caught the attention of this seasoned gamer.

“On a competitive shooter game, the frame rate matters as much as it would have to a cowboy, in a dual to the death at high noon”, says Grant. The impressive refresh rate on the Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor is a big tick box for any gamer looking for that competitive edge. This monitor’s lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate eliminates lag, freeing you to react in real time. South Africa’s many gamers demand exceptional immersion, performance, image quality and industry defining visual design. Grant believes the country’s passionate gamers need look no further than the Samsung Curved Gaming monitor.

Its G-Sync compatibility demolishes image tears, stuttering, and screen-lag for exceptionally smooth gaming. While the G in G-Sync doesn’t necessarily stand for Grant, this passionate gamer wholeheartedly trusts his monitor as he takes on the best-of-the-best in livestream games. As vivid scenes wrap around you, the all-encompassing 1000R display fills every part of your peripheral vision and draws you right into the character’s shoes. You can then experience a level of gaming that’s heart-pounding and completely immersive.

As someone who is about to happily start a new chapter in his life, with both a fiancé and a baby in his immediate future plans, Grant has also embraced the value-for-money his Samsung curved gaming monitor offers. He describes this innovative gaming technology as having the performance of a Formula 1 car without the huge price-tag. As Grant says, “This is a premium gaming experience where your on-screen performance is as swift as your own reflexes. If you are as good as you think you are, this gaming monitor will prove it.”

Staff writer