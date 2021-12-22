TelkomONE boosts video streaming offering

South Africa’s emerging streaming leader, TelkomONE, this week announces the addition of top end video-on-demand content (VOD) and linear channels from the WarnerMedia stable.

“With unusually high summer rainfall expected in Gauteng and unseasonal wet weather already being experienced in the Cape, we’re sure these world-class Warner channels focused purely on undemanding entertainment will go down well these holidays,” says Wanda Mkhize, Executive Smart Home & Content at Telkom.

WarnerMedia channels including Boing Africa, the fun-filled video playground for children under 14 years; TNT Africa, the continent’s number one dedicated Hollywood movie channel and Toonami Africa, the home of superhero action for discerning young adults; are now all available for streaming.

Toonami Africa is delivered via both VOD and linear programming, TNT Africa is a linear channel only, while Boing Africa is also available on both VOD and linear TV channel. Boing and TNT linear channels both have catch up and TimeShift functionality. TNT Africa, Toonami Africa and Boing Africa are all available within the AMP pack for only R49 per month (including data) or R7 per day, and Toonami Africa will be offered as a standalone bouquet from R3 per day.

AMP is Telkom’s paid subscription offering and it continues to offer a highly-curated service geared to South African young adults. Content is intentionally shorter form and mobile friendly and covers a broad base of selected themes and subject matter including music, comedy, lifestyle, reality and series.

Streaming TelkomONE’s VOD and linear content on your selected mobile device makes sense for many reasons. These include TelkomONE’s bundling of free data with monthly subscriptions and not having to be served hours of untargeted commercials that come with traditional viewing options.

“TelkomONE is scarcely a year old and continues to roll-out an impressive array of new content offerings. Earlier this year, we already introduced South African VOD and linear streaming audiences to such awesome new channels as W-Sport, Kaloopy, Bloomberg Quicktake and more. Stay tuned as we continue upping the content mix into 2022,” concludes Ms Mkhize.