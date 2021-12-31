2021 in Review: 10 Biggest Stories You Clicked On

While the COVID-19 pandemic has dominated headlines in 2021, the IT industry has seen some big news coming out of this year. We have a look at the top 10 news stories that you clicked on.

Kenya Airways Signs Deal to Launch Flying Taxis in Nairobi

Kenya Airways has signed an agreement with Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer to launch flying taxis in the capital city of Nairobi in a move aimed at spearheading this transport innovation in the market.

According to Business Daily, the vehicles are expected to cut travel time from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Nairobi’s city centre down to just six minutes.

Petrol Price Increases for South Africans on Wednesday

The price of both 93 and 95 unleaded and lead replacement petrol will increase by 4 cents (ZAR) per litre in South Africa on Wednesday, according to an announcement made by the country’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Standard Bank to Launch Innovation Lab with Amazon Web Services in SA

Standard Bank and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced an expansion of their strategic relationship to drive the growth of Africa through digital infrastructure, digital ecosystems, and future-ready solutions that empower our customers and our partners.

PoPIA Deadline Extended – Information Officer Registration Portal Broken

After a series of technical glitches with the Information Regulator’s registration portal for information officers looking to achieve compliance with the PoPI Act, the 1 July 2021 compliance deadline has been scrapped.

The 5 Best Football Live Streaming Apps for Windows

Football is the most-watched sport in the entire world. What used to be purely TV-based entertainment has now moved to other platforms as well. You can live stream football matches on your phone, tablet, and also your PC.

Mastercard Partners with MTN to Enable MoMo Customers to Transact Globally

Mastercard has joined forces with MTN to enable millions of MTN MoMo customers in 16 African countries to shop and pay online with global merchants.

South African Petrol Prices Set for Big Drop in October

South Africa’s Central Energy Fund (CEF) has published its mid-month data report, showing that fuel prices in the country are set for a decline in October. A welcome relief to motorists who have been dealing with wave after wave of heightened petrol prices.

Da Vinci Institute Awards Laureate to Incredible 9-Year-Old Professor

The Da Vinci Institute for Technology Management is set to bestow the Da Vinci Laureate: Social Architecture on 9-year-old prodigy, and the world’s youngest professor, Soborno Isaac Bari at its Ph.D. Graduation and President’s Dinner event being held tonight, 18 October 2021, in Gauteng, South Africa.

New Startups in Africa Can Now Take Advantage of This Amazon Accelerator

Amazon Web Services has launched the AWS Startup Loft Accelerator, a 10-week, virtual, equity-free acceleration program for early-stage startups in countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Top 10 Types of Cryptocurrency You Ought to Know

There were around 5800 different types of cryptocurrencies recorded around the world in August of this year, and while this current number is still a whopping increase from the 66 types of crypto that were being circulated in 2013, the vast majority of them are yet to gain any sort of traction.

Staff writer