TECNO Releases CAMON 18 Premier Ceramic Edition

TECNO, an emerging global smartphone brand of the new generation, announced the release of CAMON 18 Premier Ceramic Edition. With a powerful engine encased in precision ceramic, the Camon 18 Premier stands in the balance between technology and fashion.

Not only is the CAMON 18 Premier chockful of technological innovation such as the ultra-steady gimbal camera and 60X hyper zoom, TECNO has also paired it with an attractive hue, stylish curves and eye-catching design. “We stop at nothing to provide a better, more unencumbered experience for the users to feel good in the hand. We used nanotechnology with precision instruments to create this one-of-a-kind edition specially for you. It is the culmination of art and our specialized, well-researched technology ”said Danni Xu, Marketing Director, TECNO.

Ceramic: Cool as Jade, Harder than Steel

Ceramic is one of the “super materials” in modern technology with high strength and temperature resistance. More resilient and harder than steel, the microstructure is a combination of crystalline and glassy crystals bonded together. The shine and the curves on every piece come from 3,000,000 seconds of polishing using the latest intelligent manufacturing technology. When you hold CAMON 18 Premier Ceramic Edition in your hand, you are literally holding a polished crystallized gemstone. A ceramic phone also means you will not have to live with the stains that you typically get on glass and metal casings, so it will look polished and clean all the time. In addition, the bonding of atoms is stronger in ceramic than metaceramic, making the design sleek and flat, yet sturdy.

Iron Fist in a Velvet Glove

With a design and aesthetics that is impossible to ignore, the Ceramic Edition is built to speak volumes about the user’s taste and values in a suave, sophisticated way. It attracts natural attention by expressing the consumers’ appreciation of the finest smartphone in both design and technology.

Beneath the sculpted exterior lies a technological powerhouse laden with the latest modern innovations. The low-blue light screen and 33W safe fast charge are certified by TÜV Rheinland, the high standard for safety and quality, trusted by organizations and consumers worldwide. Quality and artistry were etched in minute detail when it came to releasing the CAMON 18 Premier Ceramic Edition.

Housing an 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM, you will not have to worry about storage space for the professional photos and videos that you take. Camon 18 Premier comes with fantastic cameras — a 32MP front-facing selfie camera and not one or two rear cameras, but three, all with perfect functions. There’s a main 64MP camera, a 12MP ultra steady gimbal camera and an 8MP periscope magnifying camera. The telephoto lens on this special edition phone gives a 60x hyper zoom ultra distance shooting experience. The cameras are arranged at the back of the phone in a neat and uncomplicated vertical alignment, giving a sense of order.

