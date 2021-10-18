Da Vinci Institute Awards Laureate to Incredible 9-Year-Old Professor

The Da Vinci Institute for Technology Management is set to bestow the Da Vinci Laureate: Social Architecture on 9-year-old prodigy, and the world’s youngest professor, Soborno Isaac Bari at its Ph.D. Graduation and President’s Dinner event being held tonight, 18 October 2021, in Gauteng, South Africa. Renowned South African playwright and actor John Kani is also set to be honoured at the event tonight. He is likewise to be awarded the Laurette which, according to the Da Vinci Institute, is reserved for those individuals or groups who have made “a singular contribution to the re-definition of society National and International.”

Past laureates of the institute include former public protector Thuli Madonsela, Dr. Ali Bacher, Jack van der Merwe, and Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman.

An Asian-American of Bangladeshi descent, Bari, who was born in 2012, specialises in the fields of science and mathematics and received his very first salary from the Ruia College of Mumbai University after working as a guest professor when he was just 7 years old.

Called “The Einstein of our Time“, Bari’s incredible accolades include a letter of recommendation from President Barack Obama for his work in maths and science which he received at the age of 4. The young man also authored a book titled The Love, which tackles the very grave and pressing topics of terrorism, tolerance, and anti-extremism.

He also has a popular YouTube channel that features his whole family.

According to the Institute, being awarded a Da Vinci Laureate is more than an honour, it is also a responsibility with a Laurette expected to provide insights into managing complex social systems and make contributions to the development of sustainable societies – a responsibility the 9-year-old prodigy seems more than capable of handling.

The Da Vinci Institute honours those individuals that create social architectures to change the world, not just South Africa. These individuals must be in a position to play an active role in co-creating new realities with The Da Vinci Institute to impact society at large.

IT News Africa was hosted by the Da Vinci Institute and had a chance to hear the young Laureate-to-be speak at a round table discussion at a breakfast today in Sandton, Johannesburg. Bari, an incredibly confident public speaker, discussed amongst other topics equality in South Africa, the growth and adoption of artificial intelligence, and life as a child prodigy.

