Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

This week, the municipal elections took place in South Africa, which was the most technologically advanced in the country’s history. Petrol prices in SA climb to record levels, Telkom Kenya grows its network and Game releases a bevvy of Black Friday specials.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. The 2021 Elections Were “The Most Technologically Advanced” in SA History

Telkom says that this year’s municipal elections have been the most technologically advanced in the history of South Africa.

The firm provided the voice and data network backbone for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), to allow for the collation and reporting of votes across the country.

3. Just How High Will Petrol Prices Skyrocket in SA on Wednesday?

As the price of crude oil increases internationally and the rand weakens further, South Africa will see a sharp increase in its fuel prices across the country from Wednesday this week.

The price of 93 and 95 Unleaded petrol will climb by R1.21 a litre, while the price of diesel will rise by 148.2c a litre. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will also be hiked by R1.45 a litre.

2. Telkom Kenya Taps Ericsson & NEC XON in $100-Million 4G Network Expansion

Telkom Kenya has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ericsson, the telecommunications company, and NEC XON, the systems integrator, to add 2,000 wireless sites onto Telkom Kenya’s network by 2023.

The approximately $100-million nationwide rollout is part of Telkom Kenya’s long-term network expansion strategy announced in August last year.

1. 10 Great Tech Deals from Game This Black Friday Season

This year Black Friday is taking place on 26 November in South Africa, and Game, one of South Africa’s largest retailers is promising a bigger Black Friday than ever before.

Read on to discover 10 great tech deals from Game this week.

