10 Great Tech Deals from Game This Black Friday Season

Black Friday is the retail holiday in many countries across the globe. The phenomenon was popularised in the US as a means for retailers to sell enormous quantities of stock at lower prices, and it has proven to be a successful event year after year.
In South Africa, the Black Friday phenomenon began fairly recently compared to the US, but it has likewise exploded in popularity over the years since its inception. When Black Friday is on, malls are packed, parking areas are opened for free and people flock to the shops in order to take advantage of the serious specials.
This year Black Friday is taking place on 26 November in South Africa, and Game, one of South Africa’s largest retailers is promising a bigger Black Friday than ever before.
Game has launched Black Friday-like “deals” throughout November instead of releasing discounts after 26 November for three or five days.
The extended Black Friday campaign will see new Black Friday deals released each week through the month. Deals will feature four weeks of salves across a range of products, from smartphones, laptops, TVs, gaming, air fryers, and more available both online and in-store.
Here are 10 great tech deals Game is offering this week:
- 42L Capacity
- Easy clean cavity
- Anti Bacterial
- 1200 Watts
- 2 Year Warranty
2. Hisense 463L Bottom Freezer Silver Fridge – R9,999.00 (Save R3000.00)
- Energy Rating: A+
- Multi air flow design, no frost
- Door opening alarm function integrated
- Twist ice maker
- LED light
- Water Dispenser(4L tank)
- 463-litre nett capacity
- 463-litre nett capacity
- 4 Year Warranty
3. OPPO A53s LTE BLACK SS VC – R3,499.00 (Save R1500.00)
- 5000mAh Battery (18W)
- 6.5” 90Hz Display
- 4GB RAM/ 128GB ROM
- 2 Year Warranty
4. Asus Intel Core I5 Laptop – R7,999.00 (Save R2000.00)
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB HDD
- 39 CM SCREEN SIZE
- 8250U Processor
- Windows 10 Home
- 1 Year Warranty
5. Hisense 70″ UHD SMART 70A7100 – R14,999.00 (Save R2000.00)
- 4 Year Warranty
- USBx2 Input
- Netflix DSTV Now & Showmax
- Resolution: 3840×2160
- 3 x HDMI
- 4k UHD
- hdr technology
- 4 Year Warranty
6. Tecno CAMON 17P LTE DS Spruce Green – R3,799.00 (Save R12000.00)
- 5000mAh Big battery
- 128GB + 6GB Memory
- 6.8″ Screen Display
- 16MP FF/64MP F+2MP+2MP+AI Len
- 2 Year Warranty
7. Samsung A22 5G 64GB GREY VC – R3,999.00 (Save R1000.00)
- High Resolution ‘Triple CAM’
- Fast &Reliable 5G connectivity
- 6.6” FHD
- 2 Year Warranty
8. Hisense 58″ Premium UHD Smart TV 58A6G – R9,999.00 (Save R1000.00)
- 3 x HDMI
- USBx2 Input
- 4 Year Warranty
- 4 Year Warranty
9. Philips TWS Earphones White – R499.00 (Save R300.00)
- Bluetooth v5.0
- AM/FM Tuner
- 1-2 Hour Charging Time
- 1 Year Warranty
- Built-in Wifi & Bluetooth 5.0
- USBx2 Input
- 3 x HDMI
- Netflix DSTV Now & Showmax
- 5 Year Warranty
Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter
Follow IT News Africa on Twitter