Infinix Note 11 Pro Launches in Kenya – Pricing + The Details

The Infinix Note 11 Pro and Note 11 have officially launched in Kenya. The series of smartphones succeeds the Infinix Note 10 series released in the East African country earlier this year.

Specifications

Infinix’ Note 11 Pro devices ship with a 6.95″ Super Fluid Display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. With the Pro devices, you have the ability to choose an Auto-switch refresh rate that will automatically switch the refresh rate according to your actual device use to save battery. The base version, the Note 11, will only have a 6.7″ full HD screen.

The Note 11 Pro is powered by a Helio G96 processor and a Mali G57 GPU running on 8GB of RAM. Users will be able to keep of their data with its 128GB of onboard storage. With the Note 11 Pro, Infinix has included a MemFusion feature which, according to TechWeez, extends the device’s RAM from 8GB to 11GB allowing faster performance for users.

The Note 11 base model has a Helio G88 processor, and only 4GB of RAM, with the same amount of onboard storage. Both devices run on Android 11 and XOS 10. Powering the Infinix Note 11 Pro is a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

In terms of camera setup, the Note 11 Pro features a 64MP main camera, and a 13MP telephoto lens that offers a wild 30X digital zoom. The device also comes with a 2MP depth sensor. The Note 11 on the other hand has a 2MP depth sensor.

The 11 Pro has a 50MP camera instead of a 64MP setup. Both devices have a 16MP selfie camera house in the centre punch-hole cutout.

Pricing and Availability

The Infinix Note 11 and Note 11 Pro will be available at Infinix retailer across Kenya, and online on stores like XPARK – the official Infinix shop. They are also available online on Jumia.

Infinix Note 11 Pro goes for Ksh28,499 ($254.71) while the regular Infinix Note 11 goes for Ksh22,499 ($201.08).

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter