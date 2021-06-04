Infinix Note 10 Kenya Launch Date Revealed

Hong Kong-based smartphone retailers Infinix has unveiled the date for their Infinix Note 10 launch set to be in Mombasa, Kenya – the country’s second-largest city.

The Infinix Note 10 is positioned to succeed the Infinix Note 8 released in the country in 2020. The Infinix Note 10 smartphone series makes improvements to both hardware and software features from the Note 8 series, with the Infinix Note 10 Pro noted for being the top device of the group.

The Note 10 Pro

According to Techweez, the Infinix Note 10 Pro will feature a 6.95-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Its screen has full HD compatibility at 1080p.

The smartphone will glide along on its MediaTek Helio G95 processor running an impressive 8GBs of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The Pro 10 will be powered by a 5000mAh battery and is compatible with USB-Type Chargers with support for 33W fast charging. What this means is that it will take 1 hour and 37 minutes to reach full charge from empty.

The Note 10 Pro can run Android 11 and XOS 7.6 like previous Infinix series models. It’s complete with a 64MP quad-camera setup on its posterior side. The camera supports 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel monochrome and 2-megapixel depth.

The Note 10 Pro will be finished in either Black, Purple or in “Nordic Secret”.

Launch Date and Pricing

The Infinix Note 10 series, including the Note 10 Pro, is expected to launch on 16 June 2021 from Kenya’s white and blue city and it is expected to retail at Ksh 23,000.00 ($213.36).

Infinix Mobility

Infinix Mobility, with the slogan “The Future is Now” is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in Africa with a 160% sales growth worldwide between 2018 and 2020.

Tech Cabal notes that they have been ranked 26th among the top 100 most admired brands in Africa. In Nigeria, the Note 10 Series was launched to significant fanfare via an online virtual launch event, complete with celebrities and sports cars.

