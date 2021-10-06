The Premier HealthTech Event in Africa Returns – Secure Your Sponsorship Today

The Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa (HISA) returns on the 17 and 18 November 2021.

There is simply no other event in Africa like HISA2021 – this virtual congress seeks to join the dots between innovation and practicality, presenting the latest healthcare technologies and showcasing their practical application and integration into existing healthcare infrastructure.

Join IT News Africa at this year’s summit as an attendee, sponsor or virtual exhibitor and you’ll have the opportunity to showcase your organisation and connect with influential decision-makers across healthcare and technology from the comfort of your home.

Key Topics:

Beyond COVID-19: New opportunities for healthcare.

New opportunities for healthcare. The Future of Healthcare: Patient journey and the digital twins.

Vaccine mandates – Public health vs individual rights

Intelligent Healthcare: Making use of new technologies such as AI, ML and robotics to improve efficiency and delivery.

Making use of new technologies such as AI, ML and robotics to improve efficiency and delivery. Unpacking Equity in Vaccine Delivery: How digital technologies can combat vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.

How digital technologies can combat vaccine hesitancy and misinformation. Healthcare Trends and Outlook for 2022 and beyond.

Confirmed Speakers Include:

Dr Rajeev Rao Eashwari – Director: eHealth Hospital Services, Gauteng Department of Health. Member, Ministerial Advisory Committee on eHealth, South Africa.

– Director: eHealth Hospital Services, Gauteng Department of Health. Member, Ministerial Advisory Committee on eHealth, South Africa. Maggie Munsamy – NHI: Technical Specialist: Contracting -Head: CCMD, National Department Of Health.

– NHI: Technical Specialist: Contracting -Head: CCMD, National Department Of Health. Jean Pierre – Horne-Head of Healthcare, Amazon Web Services South Africa.

– Horne-Head of Healthcare, Amazon Web Services South Africa. Dr Michael Klipin – Academic, Private Surgeon and Head of Wits Biomedical Informatics and Translational Science.

– Academic, Private Surgeon and Head of Wits Biomedical Informatics and Translational Science. Teshlin Akaloo – Managing Director, Innovative Products at Netcare.

– Managing Director, Innovative Products at Netcare. Dr Benji Ozynski – Director of Business Development, Wits Healthcare Innovation.

– Director of Business Development, Wits Healthcare Innovation. Thayendran Naidoo – Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Emergent Africa.

– Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Emergent Africa. Wayne Janneker – Head of Information Technology At CAPRISA.

– Head of Information Technology At CAPRISA. Abe Wakama – Managing Director, IT News Africa.

#HISA2021 will attract a riveted audience of healthcare policy makers, CEOs, CIOs, CTOs and hospital managers from leading healthcare institutions from across the African continent.

Sponsoring #HISA2021 puts your organisation front and centre.

Sponsors and Virtual Exhibitors will be host to a myriad of exclusive opportunities for their brands to form impactful connections and drive real growth.

We’ll help you select the best way to connect with our attendees and maximize your #HISA2021 experience. Our sponsorship packages include virtual keynote slots, pre-arranged online meetings, breakaway webinars, virtual exhibition spaces and so much more.

Don’t wait – Register as an Attendee, Sponsor or Virtual Exhibitor at this year’s Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa!

For more information on the #HISA2021, click here.

By Staff Writer.