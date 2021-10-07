MTN Group Announces New Digital & FinTech CFO

MTN Group has announced the appointment of Adekunle Awobodu as its new Chief Financial Officer for Digital and Fintech.

According to a statement from MTN, Awobodu is a seasoned business and finances professional who has spent most of his career at MTN, including serving as CFO for MTN Nigeria for 4 years, having started as Manager – Fixed Assets for the subsidiary in 2002.

Awobodu then served in different management roles for the MTN Irancell joint venture since 2006, becoming MTN Iran’s first Nigerian CFO. In 2016, he was appointed to the position of CFO at MTN Nigeria.

“We are thrilled that Kunle has joined the dynamic DigiFin team and look forward to what we know will be a valuable contribution,” says MTN Group Chief Digital and Fintech Officer Serigne Dioum.

In his 22 years in management roles, Awobodu has built processes, teams and dealt with regulatory and compliance issues.

Most recently, from 2019 to 2021, he was an Executive Consultant at MTN Nigeria, where he led Oracle implementation and provided support to the CEO and CFO on various financial, tax, and accounting matters.

Awobodu is a certified General Accountant and has a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Banking from the University of Lagos, as well as a Master’s in Finance from the University of Leicester. He also holds several professional certifications.

As CFO for Digital and Fintech, effective 15 September 2021, Kunle’s responsibilities include ensuring the growth of these platforms in line with the Group’s strategic intent – Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress, the statement concludes.

